Metro has helped reduce air pollution: LMRC MD

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:57 IST

LMRC MD Kumar Keshav on Thursday said that Lucknow Metro has helped reduce air pollution levels in the city and the average punctuality of these trains has been 99.6% in two years.

“Since commencement of Metro operations, there has been a 10-16% reduction in particulate matter pollution. Pollution level has dipped in areas where Metro has become operational,” he said.

He said the Metro has been successful in infusing a new culture of travelling, which is safe and without paan masala/tobacco stains.

“As many as 1.5 crore Lucknowites have used the Metro in the last two years. These trains have travelled 24 lakh kilometers, which is equivalent to 60 round trips around the earth,” said Keshav.

“Work on the second phase of Lucknow Metro between Charbagh and Vasantkunj is expected to start soon as the detailed project report (DPR) is with the state government for final approval,” he added.

The 12.8-km-long East-West corridor would have seven underground and five elevated stations. The underground stretch would be 8.5 km.

“During the last two years, the biggest challenge was to win the hearts of Lucknowites and I think Lucknow Metro has been able to do so. All the construction work went off smoothly without disturbing city traffic. Another challenge was to preserve the heritage of Hazratganj and its façade, which I think LMRC did very professionally. Today, 20000 to 22,000 people use Lucknow Metro every day,” he said.

Lucknow Metro achieved the ‘zero accident’ milestone this year as well, added Keshav.

Lucknow Metro is the first Metro in India to have fire sensors in all electrical cubicles and cars while Braille stickers are installed inside all trains for differently-abled persons.

There is a provision of long stop button near wheelchair space inside Metro trains for longer stoppage for specially-abled passengers. For the safety of commuters, live streaming of CCTV images of moving train interiors to centralised control room in Metro depot is done continuously, said the LMRC MD.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 21:57 IST