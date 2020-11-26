Midnight firing at Nigdi: One injured, 4 held, 3 absconding

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 20:40 IST

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four men in a case of attempted murder of a man by firing a gun at him in Nigdi on Wednesday midnight. Their three accomplices are on the run, according to the police.

According to the police, one round was fired at Akash Dodmani (23) after his brother Ravi Dodmani (26) was assaulted with sharp weapons. Both the victims are residents of Sriram Housing Society in Ota scheme area of Nigdi. Akash is being treated for his gunshot wound on his leg.

The arrested were identified as Vijay Nilakantha Shinde alias Gundya (26), Yash Atul Kadam alias Rangya (18), Pradeep Mahadev Jagdale (19) and Vishal Vikram Solse (19). The main accused Kiran Shivaji Khavle (28), who is suspected to be a member of the Ravan gang, is still at large.

“Khavle, also known as Chota Ravan, may have connection with the Ravan gang. Verification needs to be done. The injured and the accused have criminal history. In fact, the injured was about to be externed from Pune and the order was underway,” said Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“The reason for firing is not yet clear,” said RR Patil, assistant commissioner of police, crime, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

A complaint was lodged by Akash. In his complaint, the younger of the two siblings stated that his brother was being assaulted with blades, wooden and metal rods, kicked and punched by a group of 10-15 men. When he reached the building at Ota scheme where his brother was being beaten up, one of the suspects fired a bullet at him with an alleged intention of killing him.

The complainant has identified seven of the accused.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 324, 323, rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25)(27) and 4(25) of Arms Act; Section 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act; Section 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the seven at Nigdi police station.