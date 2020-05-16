e-paper
Migrant workers take out protest march demanding salaries in Sangrur

Over 300 migrant works on Saturday took out a protest march from Bhawanigarh to a private factory in Ghabdan village

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 22:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Over 300 migrant works on Saturday took out a protest march from Bhawanigarh to a private factory in Ghabdan village, demanding their last month’s salaries and payment for overtime.

This has come days after the protest by Malerkotla mill workers against salary cuts.

During their protest outside Indian Acrylics Limited, the migrants raised slogans against the management. Hours later, the factory assured them payment of overtime, while district administration officials said the decision of April salary was still pending with the Supreme Court.

Mukesh Malaudh, state chief of Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC), said the migrant workers were staying in miserable conditions and wanted to work in the factory instead of leaving for their homes.

Despite repeated attempts, Indian Acrylics Limited officials could not be contacted. However, deputy superintendent of police (Rural) Satpal Sharma said the factory has started depositing payment of overtime done by the migrants in March and May.

“The matter has been resolved. The decision of April month’s salary is still pending with the Supreme Court, but rest of the payment is being deposited in the workers’ accounts. However, those who wish to go home have been asked to submit their resignations or leave applications. The factory will be functional with 30% staff,” added DSP Sharma.

