cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:41 IST

A mild quake struck Chamba district on Wednesday night.

The quake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.01pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 5km.

No loss of life or property has been reported. Himachal Pradesh, particularly Chamba, is in the seismically high sensitive zone.

An earthquake of 7.8-magnitude had killed more than 20,000 people and razed all prominent towns in the Chamba region on April 4, 1905.