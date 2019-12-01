Military Carnival kicks off in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:44 IST

A two-day military carnival commenced at Rajendra Park, Sector 1, near the Chandigarh Club on Saturday.

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal inaugurated the event. He said that the aim is to foster a feeling of patriotism among youngsters while offering insight into the rich ethos and legacy of the Indian Army. He also lauded the efforts of the defence authorities for attempting to inculcate a sense of nation-building in the youth.

A major attraction of the day was the horse riders of the army, Punjab armed police and students of local city clubs enthralling the audience as they galloped past the fire fence, motorbikes and gypsies during the equestrian show. Major general Raj Purohit took the standing salute from the riders of the army and Punjab police . The band was played by the second Sikh regiment.

Military equipment including quantum sniffer, non-linear juncket detectors, mine detecting set and a 12-seater pneumatic boat employed during wartime were displayed.