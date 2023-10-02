News / Cities / Minister calls for western Uttar Pradesh to be separate state; Meerut its capital

Minister calls for western Uttar Pradesh to be separate state; Meerut its capital

PTI |
Oct 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST

Western Uttar Pradesh should become a separate state with Meerut as its capital, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said.

Western Uttar Pradesh should become a separate state with Meerut as its capital, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said at the International Jat Parliament held here on Sunday. Public representatives belonging to the Jat community participated in this parliament.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan. (HT archive)

Demands of making the western Uttar Pradesh region a separate state, Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Sir Chhotu Ram and Raja Mahendra Singh, and installing a memorial of Maharaja Surajmal in the new Parliament building of the country were raised at the event

In his address, Balyan said, "Western Uttar Pradesh should become a separate state and Meerut should become its capital. The population here is eight crore and the high court is 750 kilometres from here. So this demand is completely justified."

On Jat Reservation, the Union minister said, "It is wrong to say that reservation ended due to the poor advocacy. The government presented its stand in the court strongly. I will be behind whoever talks about reservation in the future."

