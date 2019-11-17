Minister slams AIMPLB decision for review of SC verdict

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:03 IST

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza has hit out at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its decision to appeal against the apex court’s November 9 decision in the Ayodhya disputed land case.

The Muslim body also made it clear that it was against accepting the 5 acre alternative land given for a mosque.

Raza alleged that the likes of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who had also attended Sunday’s AIMPLB meeting on Sunday, were out to foment trouble.

“After committing that all would abide by the verdict of the country’s top court, whatever it might be, this approach by the AIMPLB is shocking and highly condemnable,” said Raza.

“I fail to understand the objective of the AIMPLB exercise just when there was complete amity in the country and the November 9 verdict was widely welcomed. I also wonder why the meeting was held in Lucknow when the same could well have been held in Hyderabad or Delhi? What’s the objective?” he asked.

“I have said in the past and I reiterate it that there is a need to look into the funding of the NGO that calls itself the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and which has done little for the minorities,” he said.