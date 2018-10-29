Minor gangraped, hands tied thrown in pond at Jind, 6 held

A Class 12 girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by six men who tied her hands and threw her in a pond at Jind’s Julana township, the police said. The incident occurred on Saturday when the victim was sleeping inside her house.

The police said two of the accused abducted the victim in her sleep from her house and took her to a secluded spot in the fields where they gangraped her. Four other men who were already present at the spot, molested the victim and attempted rape on her, the police added.

When she shouted for help, the accused tied her hands and gagged her and then threw her in a pond, the police said.

“The incident happened very close to the victim’s house. As per the complaint received, the relatives of the victim heard her cries for help and noticed the accused throwing her in the pond. They came for her help and saved her life. But the accused managed to flee the spot by then,” said DSP Pushpa Khatri, who is leading investigations in the case.

The DSP said based on the complaint, they registered a case against six men under sections of rape, criminal intimidation, sexual harassment and attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code and under the Prevention of Children From Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the police said they have arrested all six accused in the case. They have been identified as Deepak and Praveen— who have been booked for gangraping the victim — and Kapil, Sanjeev, Chhotu and Naseeb, on whom the police have pressed the charges of molestation.

“All six accused have been arrested and produced in court that sent them in judicial custody on Sunday,” DSP Khatri said.

“The medical examination of the victim was conducted which has indicated the possibility of rape. Further samples have been sent to the police forensic lab in Madhuban and their reports are awaited,” DSP Khatri said.

She said the victim was given medical treatment and she was coping.

