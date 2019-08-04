Minor girl raped, murdered in Bihar, accused on the run

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 02:24 IST

The police in Bihar’ Chakia police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man in connection with an alleged rape and murder of a minor girl at a village in East Champaran district.

In a first information report lodged, the girl’s mother accused one Dipu Baitha, of killing her daughter after raping her. The accused is on the run.

“Local villagers are eyewitness to this when Dipu Baitha was escaping with my daughter on a motorcycle when I had gone to collect fodder for the livestock on Thursday evening. A day after, her body was recovered,” the girl’s mother said in the FIR.

Family members recovered the girl’s body from a place near the backyard of her house on Friday.

Shailesh Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chakia, said, “In course of the investigation, we came to know that the girl was having an affair with the boy. The investigation into the matter is on. We will have to wait for the autopsy report to reach any conclusion.”

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Chakia police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a murder case. We have registered a case against the Dipu Baitha on the basis of the statement of victim’s mother.”

“The accused belong to the same village. Raids are on. No arrests have been made so far,” he said.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 02:24 IST