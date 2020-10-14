e-paper
Minor rejig in Kejriwal ministry, Rai to focus on pollution

Minor rejig in Kejriwal ministry, Rai to focus on pollution

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday did a minor rejig of his Cabinet by freeing environment minister Gopal Rai of two portfolios and handing them over them to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, senior Delhi government officials said.

A senior official in Kejriwal’s office said Rai was relieved of two portfolios in order to help him focus completely on pollution-- a problem that peaks during winter and becomes public health emergency every year.

According to an order issued by the government’s general administration department (GAD) on Wednesday, the employment and labour portfolios have been taken from Rai and given to Sisodia. The change was approved by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, the order stated.

“Now, Rai will focus on his responsibilities as the environment minister. The coming three months are crucial because of the problem of air pollution in winter, handling which becomes even more important now because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Rai is now left with three portfolios: environment, forest and wildlife; development department and GAD.

Sisodia, on the other hand, will have as many as 10 portfolios -- the highest among the seven ministers of the Delhi cabinet, including Kejriwal.

The deputy chief minister has departments such as finance, education, tourism, art and culture and vigilance.

