Minor's rape accused flees from Chandimandir police station

Minor’s rape accused flees from Chandimandir police station

On the excuse of using the washroom, the accused gave the guards on duty the slip around 7pm

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

A 20-year-old Delhi youth arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Panchkula girl escaped from the Chandimandir police station on Wednesday.

Identified as Deepak of Dwarka in New Delhi, he was booked on September 19 on the complaint of the girl’s father.

Police traced the girl to Delhi and arrested Deepak on Wednesday. After being brought back, the girl recorded her statement before a judicial officer and Deepak was taken to the police station for further interrogation.

On the excuse of using the washroom, Deepak gave the guards on duty the slip around 7pm. Searches conducted in the nearby areas proved futile.

Following this, he was booked under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the previous case, he faces charges under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) , 376(2)(n) (rape repeatedly the same woman) of the IPC, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

