Miscarriage: Man, mother arrested for beating wife

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:22 IST

Three of a family including the victim’s husband have been booked for beating up a pregnant woman, due to which she suffered a miscarriage here, said police on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Resham. The accused are victim’s husband Mehboob and mother-in-law Akhtari and sister-in-law Nisha. While Mehboob and Akhtari were arrested, Nisha is still absconding.

A case under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Handesra police station in Dera Bassi.

The accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

‘WAS THRASHED FOR DOWRY’

Resham in her complaint told the police that she was two-month pregnant and yet her husband and in-laws used to beat her up daily for dowry.

She told the police that on August 14, the accused assaulted her and hit her in stomach, following which she was rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital due to severe pain in stomach. The ultrasound revealed the miscarriage, after which an application was moved before the court seeking medical termination.

It was after the permission of the court that the pregnancy was terminated medically on August 21.

Resham alleged that her husband is a drug addict and had been forcing her to abort the child.

