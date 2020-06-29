e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Missing ‘saroops’: Ex-employee files police complaint against SGPC officials

Missing ‘saroops’: Ex-employee files police complaint against SGPC officials

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AMRITSAR A former employee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Kanwaljit Singh has lodged a complaint with Amritsar police commissioner against the officials of the gurdwara body with regard to missing of 267 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib from its publishing house.

Kanwaljit, who retired from service on May 31, in the complaint refuted SGPC’s claim that only 14 ‘saroops’ were damaged in the 2016 fire. He said the number of ‘saroops’ damaged in the blaze and due to water in fire control operation was 80 and the SGPC officials hid this truth. “The record of remaining 187 saroops was taken away from me by the SGPC officials. They did so to hide the 2016 incident,” he said.

“Apart from forcibly getting an affidavit from me, the SGPC officials continue to harass me to make me keep my mouth shut. I want a case registered against the SGPC officials and a free and fair inquiry. I have evidence and will produce them before the inquiry officer,” said the complainant.

On the other hand, the SGPC has termed the accusations as “misleading” and “condemnable”.

top news
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Govt using oil revenue for welfare of poor, not RGF: BJP hits back at Cong
Govt using oil revenue for welfare of poor, not RGF: BJP hits back at Cong
Landslides in north Sikkim hamper army movement near Indo-China border
Landslides in north Sikkim hamper army movement near Indo-China border
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In