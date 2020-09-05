Missing saroops: Gurdwara body backtracks on filing criminal cases against staff

cities

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday backtracked on filing criminal cases against its staffers indicted in the missing 328 Guru Granth Sahib saroops case fearing external interference into its matters, nine days after passing resolutions for same.

In its August 27 meeting, the executive committee had resolved to file criminal cases against its six staffers dismissed for their role in misappropriation in the case. However, on Saturday SGPC decided to take action against the erring employees within the organisation as per the panthic traditions. “Working on the mission for which the SGPC was founded, stringent punishment will be awarded to the employees who committed irregularities, under Gurdwara Act as per the panthic traditions, so that nobody dares to do so in future,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.

“No one will be allowed to interfere into the matters of SGPC and Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). The SGPC is an independent entity and competent to take decision on its own,” he elaborated, a day after former Rajya Sabha member and National Commission for Minorities chairman Tarlochan Singh alerted him about police “interference” if cases are filed against the erring employees.

Notably, in a TV interview, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had also advocated criminal cases against the employees nominated in this case.

However, the SGPC chief made it clear that the decision to initiate legal proceedings against the controversial CA firm SS Kohli and Associates for recovering the service charges would remain intact.

Formal apology before Akal Takht on Sept 18

Under fire for being head of the organisation that witnessed misappropriation, Longowal apologised for having hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. “In the recent past, the SGPC had to face worrisome circumstances due to some employees performing their duties with irresponsibly and committing irregularities. Misappropriation in the record related to the holy saroops is becoming a hot topic. I feel this has hurt the sentiments of all followers of Guru Nanak. So, I personally seek forgiveness from the Sikh sangat,” he said.

Longowal said the incumbent office-bearers and the SGPC executive committee would appear before the Akal Takht on September 18 to tender a formal apology for the same. He appealed to the employees accused in the case to also do so.

On severe demand from the Sikh masses, the SGPC has finally made the inquiry report public, based on which it has initiated action against the accused on Akal Takht’s direction. The SGPC chief said this report will be available on the official website. However, only 10 pages containing conclusion of the report have been disclosed.

Responding to the Sikh bodies seeking whereabouts of the missing saroops, Longowal said, “I assure you that the saroops are not missing, nor have they been desecrated. The erring employees issued these saroops to the sangat without making their entries in the record books. These indulged in this illicit practice for their personal gains, which is also mentioned in the inquiry report.”

“Feeling the anguish caused by this matter to Khalsa Panth, suggestions of Sikh intellectuals, saints and religious organisations will be given shape. The shortcomings highlighted in the inquiry report will be eradicated, so that the system could be run in an adequate manner. The SGPC is bound to give hard punishment to every accused, but some people are politicising this sensitive matter, which should not be done,” said the SGPC chief.

State human rights’ wing warns of moving court

Reacting on the SGPC decision, Punjab Human Rights Organization (PHRO), which had uncovered the matter, warned of moving the court directly to file criminal cases against the SGPC functionaries. “It’s totally a U-turn by the SGPC from its previous decisions, including filing of criminal cases. It is another attempt of hushing up the matter. Why did Longowal keep mum on the 2016 fire incident and whereabouts of the missing saroops,” asked PHRO investigator Sarabjit Singh Verka.

He said, “The Akal Takht jathedar must take cognizance of the matter otherwise the PHRO would have no option than to move the court. As per the inquiry, the accused deserve criminal proceedings against them.”