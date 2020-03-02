e-paper
Missing security guard’s body found in drain

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:58 IST
LUCKNOW The body of a 40-year-old security guard, who had been missing since Thursday, was found in a drain in Aurangabad area under Ashiana police station on Monday afternoon, said police.

The deceased, Nitya Prakash Singh, was working as a security guard at a private housing society. His body was found around 3pm, said Somen Verma, DCP (east).

Singh went missing on Thursday and his phone was switched off since then. His wife lodged a complaint in this regard on Friday.

The police went through Singh’s call details and found a few unidentified numbers on the basis of which they detained five people. “They are the prime suspects in the case and being interrogated,” said a cop.

“As per preliminary inquiry, the motive behind the crime is turning out to be a monetary dispute,” said Verma.

A cop said: “We are probing the murder angle. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and much can be said after the report comes.”

