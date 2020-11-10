e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Missing traders body found in Talasari dam near Mumbai, cops suspect murder

Missing traders body found in Talasari dam near Mumbai, cops suspect murder

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:29 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

A week after a 29-year-old trader from Valsad, Gujarat was reported missing, his body was found floating in the Kurje dam in Talasari, on late Sunday evening. His body was tied with a boulder and then thrown in the dam to destroy evidence, said police.

The victim Nilesh Kumar Rawal is a cooking oil trader and was missing since November 3.

Senior inspector Ajay Vasawe of Talasari police station said, “Rawal visited Uddhwa and Talasari town every Wednesday to clear dues and take orders from grocers. As he did not return home, his wife registered a missing complaint with us on November 4.”

“On November 8, evening, we were informed about a body floating in the dam waters. The body was then identified by his relatives,” said Vasawe.

The unidentified accused, to destroy evidence, had tied a huge boulder around his waist and then threw the body in the dam. The victim had sustained head injuries as he may have hit the underwater rocks leading to his death, Vasawe added.

“We suspect the accused knew Rawal’s weekly routine. They may have kidnapped him for money. We are probing all possible angles. We have sent the body for post-mortem and a registered case under section 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating further,” said Vasawe.

top news
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Christian mother, son killed in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Christian mother, son killed in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In