Home / Cities / Mission ‘Zero Navi Mumbai’ launched to increase Covid testing in city

Mission ‘Zero Navi Mumbai’ launched to increase Covid testing in city

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:58 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) launched ‘Mission Zero Navi Mumbai’ initiative on Monday. As a part of the new initiative, mobile dispensaries will visit societies to conduct antigen tests of the residents. The launch was attended by Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, parliamentarian Rajan Vichare, Mumbai Slum Improvement Board chairman Vijay Nahata and Navi Mumbai civic chief Abhijit Bangar.

“Each of the 40 mobile dispensaries will have doctors, technicians and requisite staff. It will visit every corner of the city, including housing societies. These vehicles will ensure that antigen tests of suspected patients are conducted within the comforts of their homes. The doctors will check the residents and those found to be symptomatic will undergo the antigen and the RT-PCR tests. Residents who are aged and those suffering from comorbidities will especially benefit because of the initiative,” said Shinde, who launched Mission Zero Navi Mumbai.

Bangar has appealed to citizens to support the initiative.

“This project will ensure increased testing with little hassle to residents. We have already boosted testing in the city to over 3,000 per day and this initiative will further augment our capacity and reach. We appeal to the residents to support this initiative. It will help us curb fatalities and ultimately bring the cases down to zero in our city, which is our mission.”

Organisations such as the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, Desh Apnayen, United Way and Credai MCHI helped the civic body procure 40 mobile van dispensaries.

“A large number of people are unable to go to testing centres and this service will prove to be a boon for them. This is an excellent initiative and the residents should take maximum advantage of the opportunity,” said Nahata.

