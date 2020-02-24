MNS workers’ drive to check illegal immigrants falls flat

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:40 IST

Pune The city unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that launched a campaign on Sunday to weed out Bangladeshis living illegally in the city turned out to be a damp squib as the party workers failed to find not a single such national. Instead one of the persons whose house the MNS workers barged in has demanded that the latter including party president Raj Thackeray be booked on charges of harassment and trespassing.

MNS workers went to Gulmohar society in Balajinagar in Katraj and demanded documentary evidence from some residents and claimed to have allegedly caught three nationals and handed them over to the police.

One of the residents Roshan Shaikh, through his counsel advocate Tausif Shaikh and social workers of some organisations, has lodged a complaint against MNS workers at Swargate police station. He claimed that he was harassed and had to undergo mental agony and torture by the MNS workers in front of his kids and family members. The MNS workers took law into their hands and questioned him over nationality in violation of the rules, he stated in his complaint.

Anjum Inamdar of Mulniwasi Manch, one of the co-ordinators for registering an FIR against MNS office-bearers, said, “We want the police to immediate lodge an FIR against MNS for taking law into hands and harassing the citizens of the country. The party workers have acted illegally and must be booked on charges of trespassing and causing mental harassment,” he said.

MNS city unit president Ajay Shinde said. “This is the first part of our operation to throw out illegal immigrants from the city. We had caught three suspected illegal immigrants and handed them to the Pune police. Few families escaped from the area where we carried out a search operation. The entire operation was carried out with the help of the police,” he said.

DCP (zone II ) Shirish Sardeshpande said that it was MNS’ self-proclaimed action and was illegal. “Such action by MNS is illegal and amounts to breaking the law. Detection of illegal migrants is the job of the police,” he said.