Mob creates ruckus after murder

Uneasy calm prevailed in Nedula area of Santkabirnagar district on Monday morning after a local man Luv Kush Yadav, 30, a resident of Unkha area, was shot dead by bike borne miscreants allegedly over a dispute involving children of the village, police said.

Three people were booked for the murder while Chowki incharge of the area was suspended for dereliction of duty, police said.

The angry mob blocked the national highway and pelted roadways buses and trucks with stones, alleging the mishap could have been avoided had the police acted against the culprits, who had attacked the deceased and his nephew one and half month ago in a dispute involving children . On getting information police force led by SP Brijesh Singh reached the spot and pacified the agitators.

“ Around one and half month ago my son and grandson were attacked with knife. Back then, I had given a written complaint to Chowki incharge but he didn’t lodged an FIR. Had he acted on our complaint, we would not seen this day,” said father of the victim Surya Lal Yadav

As per reports, the incident occurred when the victim was returning home on his bike when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted him and opened fire from a short range, leading to his death on the spot.

“On the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, FIR has been registered against three people. He also mentioned the name of Bankasia chowki Incharge Chandan Kumar but there is no direct involvement of Kumar, who has been suspended for overlooking the complaint submitted to him one and half month ago . However, if his involvement is found, sections related to murder will be added,” SP Santkabirnagar Brijesh Singh said.

