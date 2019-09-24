e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

Mob creates ruckus after murder

  Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Uneasy calm prevailed in Nedula  area of Santkabirnagar  district on Monday morning after a local man  Luv Kush Yadav, 30, a resident of Unkha area,  was shot dead by bike borne miscreants allegedly over a  dispute involving children of the village, police said.  

Three people were booked for the murder while  Chowki incharge of the area was suspended for dereliction of duty, police said.

The angry mob  blocked the national  highway and pelted roadways buses and trucks with stones, alleging the mishap could have been avoided  had the police acted against the culprits, who  had attacked  the  deceased and his nephew one and half month ago in a dispute involving children .  On getting information police force led by SP Brijesh Singh reached the spot and pacified the agitators.

 “ Around one and half month ago my son and grandson were attacked with knife. Back then, I  had given a written complaint to Chowki incharge but he didn’t lodged an FIR.   Had he  acted on our complaint, we would not seen this day,” said father of the victim Surya Lal Yadav

As per reports, the incident occurred when  the victim was returning home on his bike when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted him and opened fire from a short range, leading to his death on the spot.

“On the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, FIR has been registered against three people. He also mentioned the name of Bankasia chowki Incharge Chandan Kumar but  there is  no direct involvement of Kumar, who has been suspended for overlooking the complaint submitted to him one and half month ago .  However, if his involvement is found, sections related to murder will be added,” SP Santkabirnagar Brijesh Singh said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 00:21 IST

trending topics
Howdy ModiBigg Boss 13 LivePM ModiEmmy 2019 Awards HighlightsPM Narendra ModiArticle 370India vs South AfricaDonald TrumpEmmy 2019 Winners’ ListP ChidambaramSaand Ki Aankh TrailerApple Watch
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss