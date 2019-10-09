e-paper
Mobile app for voting slips to be functional in Badshahpur

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: In as many as 362 polling booths in the Badshahpur assembly constituency, which falls under the Gurugram district, voters will be able to directly download their voting slips through a mobile application called “Booth App”. Alternately, the slips with special QR code will also be given to voters by the officers at the polling booth. The code will be scanned by the officer-in-charge, who will then allow the voters to exercise their franchise.

After being successful in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, where it was used for the first time, the application will be functional in three districts of Haryana, namely Hisar, Faridabad, and Badshahpur.

In a press statement released by the district administration, Mohammed Imran Raza, returning officer of Badshahpur and additional deputy commissioner, said that the voting slips that will be distributed at these polling booths will have a QR code. An electronic version can be also be downloaded on the mobile phone via this application.

On the day of voting, 395,000 voters in the constituency can carry their mobile phones and show the code on the app to the officer at the polling booth for scanning, which will then allow them to vote. According to authorities, the app will help in preventing duplicity in voting.

Raza also said that the application will make the polling process more transparent and assist in quickly updating the voting percentage. The mobile application will work both online and offline.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:49 IST

