Mohali admn gives PG owners 15 days to get registration

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:51 IST

Acting tough against those operating paying guest accommodations in violation of norms, the Mohali district administration has given them 15 days to get registration or be ready to face action.

In a high-level meeting, additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, who is holding the charge of deputy commissioner, directed the executive officer (EO) of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), municipal corporation and block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) to conduct checks on all PGs operating in their area. The DC also told them to submit a weekly action taken report (ATR).

Jain further said no illegally functioning PGs would be tolerated as it poses a threat to the safety of residents.

The DC also asked the EOs to ensure that firefighting equipment is available in all PGs and the owner resides on the premises in accordance with the Rental Housing Accommodation Policy.

A 24x7 centralised district helpline number (0172-2219505) has also been set up for residents to register complaints.

Even though there are more than a 1,000 illegal PGs functioning in the city, GMADA has only been able to register 50 of them.

Currently, the highest number of illegal PGs are running in Phases 2, 4, 5, 7, 3B1, 3B2 and Shahimajra, Mataur, Kumbra and Sohana villages. These areas are considered to be the hub of PGs.