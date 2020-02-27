e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Mohali admn gives PG owners 15 days to get registration

Mohali admn gives PG owners 15 days to get registration

DC asks officials concerned to ensure that firefighting equipment is available in all PGs and the owner resides on the premises in accordance with the Rental Housing Accommodation Policy

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Acting tough against those operating paying guest accommodations in violation of norms, the Mohali district administration has given them 15 days to get registration or be ready to face action.

In a high-level meeting, additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, who is holding the charge of deputy commissioner, directed the executive officer (EO) of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), municipal corporation and block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) to conduct checks on all PGs operating in their area. The DC also told them to submit a weekly action taken report (ATR).

Jain further said no illegally functioning PGs would be tolerated as it poses a threat to the safety of residents.

The DC also asked the EOs to ensure that firefighting equipment is available in all PGs and the owner resides on the premises in accordance with the Rental Housing Accommodation Policy.

A 24x7 centralised district helpline number (0172-2219505) has also been set up for residents to register complaints.

Even though there are more than a 1,000 illegal PGs functioning in the city, GMADA has only been able to register 50 of them.

Currently, the highest number of illegal PGs are running in Phases 2, 4, 5, 7, 3B1, 3B2 and Shahimajra, Mataur, Kumbra and Sohana villages. These areas are considered to be the hub of PGs.

top news
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities