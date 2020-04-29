Mohali C-DAC develops tele-consultation service for patients

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:02 IST

Mohali’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed telemedicine solution–eSanjeevaniOPD to provide tele-consultation services to patients through safe and structured video-based clinical consultations nationwide.

The telemedicine solution has been developed for ministry of health and family welfare government of India (MoHFW). With this facility, a patient can consult a doctor at his residence or the hospital. The OPD facility can be accessed through the web site eSanjeevaniOPD.in.

The patient can have a free face-to-face consultation with doctor, as well as enter demographics, upload reports and obtain ePrescription which is honoured by pharmacies. National and state level statistics have been made available to key functionaries on a daily basis.

Dr PK Khosla said, “C-DAC Mohali has rolled out several tele-consultation solutions over the years. The current offering is a first-of-its-kind patient to doctor consultation, scalable to large numbers that are expected in a national roll out.”

These services are being offered by respective state governments free of cost. Nine states/UTs namely Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have rolled out eSanjeevaniOPD for their population. Ten states/UTs including Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are in the process of rolling out the facility.

Dr Hema Chaudhary of Andhra Pradesh has provided more than 300 consultations in a short span of more than 2,200 consultations carried out nationally.