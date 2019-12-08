Mohali constable nabbed accepting ₹20,000 bribe

cities

Punjab vigilance bureau arrested a constable posted as naib reader with the Kharar DSP’s office on Saturday while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

Amarinder Singh of Desumajra was recently posted to the DSP’s office in Mohali and was accused by a Bathinda based man, Amarjit Singh, of allegedly asking for a bribe to work out a compromise in a land dispute case with his maternal uncle Joginder Singh of Maduli village in Kharar.

In his complaint to the bureau, Amarjit said his uncle had used forged documents to transfer his grandfather Hazoora Singh’s property in his (Joginder’s name) and that Amarinder had offered to work out a ‘compromise’.

The complaint was marked to DSP Simranjit Singh for investigation.

“Amarinder was seeking a bribe in the name of the DSP to get the matter compromised,”said Harvinder Pal Singh, DSP vigilance.

The accused had initially demanded ₹1 lakh but the matter was later settled at ₹50,000. Amarinder was arrested while accepting ₹20,000 as the first instalment.

A case under prevention of corruption act was registered at the vigilance police station in phase 8, Mohali.