Mohali count 54 as 3 more Jawaharpur women test positive

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:18 IST

Mohali district’s Covid-19 count went up to 54 on Sunday, with three women, aged 80, 58, and 17, from Jawaharpur village testing positive, taking the number of cases from the Dera Bassi hotspot to 37.

The three cases are from the houses belonging to the extended family of the 42-year-old panch, who was the first to test positive on April 4.

An 81-year-old man from Mundi Kharar also tested positive on Saturday after his 78-year-old wife’s reports came out positive following her death on April 7. Other family members, however, have been given the all-clear.

The first case in the district was reported on March 20. The district has witnessed two deaths while five people have been cured so far. The active cases as of now are 47.

Amid the developments, the Punjab government declared six areas in the district as Covid-19 hotspots, including Jawaharpur, Phases 3A, 5 and 9 besides Sectors 69 and 91. Monitoring, screening and sampling of patients will be intensified here.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said the patients had been moved to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Around 23 reports, some of them from Jawaharpur, were awaited. On a positive note, Dr Singh added that all the patients in various Mohali hospitals were responding well to treatment. One was likely to be discharged soon as her first report had been negative.

Commenting on a mix-up of samples on Saturday of two women with identical names, one a policewoman on duty at Jawaharpur and another a resident of the village, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said they would be retested. Both had tested positive. He said the count would be included in the total tally only after the confusion gets cleared by Monday.

Jawaharpur village has emerged as the biggest Covid-19 cluster in Punjab, with most patients from the extended family of the sarpanch and two panches. The district administration has already declared the village, having a population of 3,000, a containment zone, completely banning the movement of people. Three neighbouring villages of Devi Naga, Mehmudpur and Haripur Kurha have also been sealed.