Home / Cities / Mohali Phase-9 hockey stadium converted into temporary jail

Mohali Phase-9 hockey stadium converted into temporary jail

The move aims at containing the virus in the Punjab district

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 00:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The district administration has converted the Hockey stadium in Phase-9 into a temporary jail till the prohibitory orders remain in force, informed deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Monday.

The DC said that the main reason behind the move is to ensure that the Covid-19 is effectively contained and stopped from spreading in the district.

In Mohali sub-division, nakas have been installed at Franco Hotel, Amrit Confectioners light point in Phase-5, Sohana Chowk and Phase 8, 9 lights, he informed, adding that since March 23 till April 5, as many as 289 FIRs were registered and 391 persons were arrested, while 410 vehicles were impounded.

The DC exhorted the people to stay indoors in the larger interest of the society and clearly said that the violators of curfew would be strictly dealt with.

