Mohali’s first open-air gym for the specially-abled in the works

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:57 IST

The close to 4,000 specially-abled persons in Mohali will soon be able to incorporate gym-time in their daily schedule. By December, the city will get its first open air gymnasium for specially-abled people at leisure valley park in Phase 9. Work on the gym begins in a weeks’s time.

The gym will have a barrier-free environment for smooth transportation of persons with disabilities while also providing them with facilities such as physiotherapy, medicinal plants and recreational material.

Superintending engineer, MC Mohali, Ashwani Chaudhary said, the gym is being developed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. “The gym will have 11 pieces of equipment specifically designed for the specially-abled. It will be ready by month’s end.”