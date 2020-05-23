e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts

Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts

The accused was identified as Malkiat Singh, owner of ASP Trading in Baltana market

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A shopkeeper was held for selling and storing counterfeit spare parts and filters of reverse osmosis (RO) systems worth ₹ 20 lakh in Zirakpur’s Baltana.

The accused was identified as Malkiat Singh, owner of ASP Trading in Baltana market. Police said they raided the shop after a complaint was lodged by an officer of V Guard company, Munish Jindal, and his team member, Ramesh Dutt. “We have seized spurious products worth ₹ 20 lakh from the shop and have sealed the material stored in three godowns,” said police.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal police had booked the accused under the Copy Rights Act at the Zirakpur police station.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In