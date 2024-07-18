Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.09 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 38.56 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 38.45 °C Scattered clouds July 21, 2024 36.08 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 32.33 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 30.47 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 32.8 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 33.24 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 18, 2024, is 35.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.09 °C and 40.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.35 °C and 42.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between 30.09 °C and 40.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

