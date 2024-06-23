Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.59 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 42.73 °C Few clouds June 25, 2024 44.49 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 44.39 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 39.13 °C Broken clouds June 28, 2024 37.92 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 35.67 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 37.25 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.32 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.49 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.65 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on June 23, 2024, is 39.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.59 °C and 43.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.7 °C and 45.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.With temperatures ranging between 32.59 °C and 43.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 151.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

