Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.59 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on June 23, 2024, is 39.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.59 °C and 43.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.7 °C and 45.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.59 °C and 43.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 151.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.7 °C and 45.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.59 °C and 43.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 151.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|42.73 °C
|Few clouds
|June 25, 2024
|44.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|44.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|39.13 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 28, 2024
|37.92 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|35.67 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|37.25 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.32 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.49 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.65 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy