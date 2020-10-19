e-paper
Monorail rides into new normal, Mumbai Metro to start its journey today

Monorail rides into new normal, Mumbai Metro to start its journey today

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 01:08 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

Seven months after the services were halted owing to the lockdown to control the spread of Covid, Mumbai monorail started the services on Sunday in a graded manner, with 170 commuters travelling on it.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which operates the monorail, started 30 services, with trains running between 7.03am and 11.24am and 4.03pm and 9.24pm. According to officials, at least five passengers were also asked to go back as they were not wearing a mask. Monorail has made it mandatory for commuters to wear a mask at all times at the stations and in the train. “While one train used to carry 562 people at a time, we are now limiting it to 120 people with alternate seating. We expect the number of commuters to increase from Monday,” said an official from MMRDA. The 19-km line operates between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) will start services from 8.30am on Monday. MMOPL will be running 200+ services between Ghatkopar and Versova till 8.30pm.

