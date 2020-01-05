Month on, a litany of complaints from Chandigarh’s largest vending zone

cities

People relocated just a month ago to the city’s largest vending zone in Sector 15 from the premium markets in Sectors 17, 22 and 19 are unhappy. They say lack of planning could hit their business.

People living in the area also complain about the resultant mess and traffic chaos.

A chhole-bhature seller is stationed next to people selling fabrics, which does not make sense, they say, pointing to the 936 vending sites demarcated at the apni mandi ground in Sector 15. Also, the vendors have to clear the market every night and cart their tables and other items back home.

Prahlad Singh, who sells mufflers at the market that remains closed every Wednesday for the apni mandi (fruit and vegetable market), says the move has hurt his business. “There are many shops here and not enough customers. I am lucky if I can make two or even three sales a day.”

As for facilities, a water tank parked outside the market for drinking water has remained empty for the past two days, Prahlad Singh claims.

The only public toilet for the entire market has long queues and remains very dirty.

Vendor Hansraj, who lives in Manimajra, says he has to spend more money than what he earns every day to commute to the vending zone.

Winter coats that sold for ₹500 at Sector 22 are now going for ₹50, rues Subhash Gupta. “Winter is almost over and we just want to sell our stock now no matter how much money we end up losing.”



Nothing has changed despite various complaints he has registered on various government apps, says Arun Sharma.

VEHICLES PARKED ON ROADS

Local residents, too, are unhappy with the chaos. Chandigarh Residents Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) vice-chairman Surinder Sharma, who also lives here, says, “Vendors’ vans and rehris take up all the parking space. People park their vehicles haphazardly along the road, creating a nuisance, especially for those with homes along the internal road here. Many such homeowners now want to sell their properties. We will approach UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and urge him to address this issue.”

“This place was not meant for over 950 vending spots. Even the vendors are not happy and report poor sales. We are hoping that the hearing in the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) regarding these issues on January 8 will take the stakeholders’ problems into account, ” says Sector 15 RWA president Ravikant Sharma. He had filed a petition in the HC to get the vendors moved.

Local area councillor of Sector 15, Raj Bala Malik, remained unavailable for comment. Commissioner KK Yadav also couldn’t be reached, but in the MC General House meeting on December 30 he had said that Sector 15 would have a model vending zone with 10 guards, smart lighting through solar energy, drinking water and toilet facilities, uniform kiosks and thermoplastic demarcation of vending zones.