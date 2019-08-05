e-paper
Morbe dam overflows, flap gates opened for controlled release

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:00 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai’s Morbe dam overflowed in the early hours of Sunday. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started to release the excess water to prevent flooding in the catchment area. The dam’s catchment area received over 3,177.20mm of rainfall this monsoon.

Manohar Sonawane, executive engineer, NMMC, said, “Morbe dam has overflown to full capacity at 190.89 mcm. It has crossed the 88m-water level. The level is presently at 88.2m.”

“We have started releasing the water from 1.30am on Sunday. We have opened both the flap gates of the dam for a controlled release. This will ensure that there is no flooding in the region,” said Sonawane.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 01:00 IST

