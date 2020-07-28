e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / More electric crematoria likely to come up in Ludhiana

More electric crematoria likely to come up in Ludhiana

The MC has initiated an exercise to identify more crematoriums with gas chambers to perform the last rites of the victim

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to ease the load on crematoriums bearing the burden of Covid-19 victims, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has initiated an exercise to identify more crematoriums with gas chambers to perform the last rites of the victims. The administration has however clarified that it is not mandatory to cremate Covid-19 victims in electric crematoriums.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal visited cremation ground situated in the Shivpuri area and the one near Dholewal chowk (being run by Ramgarhia education council) on Tuesday.

In Shivpuri, the mayor and MC chief asked the MC officials to convert the electronic crematorium into a gas chamber. The electronic crematorium was installed back in 2002, but it has developed snag as it was never used.

Further directions have also been issued to repair an old gas chamber and set up another gas chamber in cremation ground near Dholewal chowk. Cremations are already taking place at one of the gas chambers operational at the crematorium.

Sabharwal said, “Apart from this, the gas chamber in Model Town extension cremation ground is also in working condition and can be used for performing the last rites. We are in talks with the management of different crematoriums including the one in Dehlon and few other areas.”

After deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma issued a detailed order fixing duties of different departments for the cremation of bodies. MC Chief Sabharwal has deputed all the four MC zonal commissioners as nodal officers for making arrangements and communicating with the management of crematoriums in their respective areas for the cremation of Covid-19 victims.

top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In