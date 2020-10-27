MoU signed to build multi-level bus depots in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:28 IST

More than a decade after it was first ideated, the Delhi government has finally moved ahead with its long-delayed plan to create multi-level parking depots with commercial facilities for buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The step is significant as the lack of parking has been one of the primary reasons for the delay in strengthening Delhi’s bus fleet, especially now when the government is in the process of procuring nearly 3,000 more buses.

On Tuesday, the state-run DTC and NBCC India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for constructing these one-of-a-kind depots in Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar.

At present, Delhi has a combined strength of around 6,600 DTC and cluster scheme buses.

Taking to Twitter to announce the move, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “DTC and NBCC have signed MOUs today to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar -- the first such depots in the country, with all modern facilities. More buses could now be parked in limited available space. The parking cost per bus will be much lower now.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the commissioner of transport and the managing directors of DTC and NBCC along with other senior officials.

Gahlot said this would hopefully become India’s first multi-level bus depot. “NBCC will also redevelop a few other DTC properties. I am really happy to note that these projects will be developed on a zero-waste, self-sustainable model. With more buses set to arrive in the next few months, increasing the capacity of its depots is a very crucial step in ensuring effective utilisation of available land,” Gahlot said.

A senior government official said the DTC will rent out space for commercial activities at some locations.

The plan to construct multi-level depots for state-run buses was first conceived by the Congress government under former chief minister Sheila Dikshit in June 2008.

Later, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2015, it took over the same proposal and started working on it in 2016, but nothing concrete materialised back then.