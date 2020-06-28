e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai civic body to ramp up antibody and antigen testing from next week

Mumbai civic body to ramp up antibody and antigen testing from next week

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

After facing severe criticism over inadequate testing for almost four months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to expand the screening for Covid-19 through antibody and rapid antigen testing.

Starting Monday, the civic body will commence large-scale sero-surveillance to diagnose individuals for antibodies of Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, and monitor the spread of the virus. The survey will be conducted in three wards — M West (Tilak Nagar and Chembur), F North (Matunga, Sion and Wadala) and R North (Dahisar and Mandapeshwar).

During sero-surveillance, residents will undergo blood tests that can detect the presence of IgG antibodies, which develop against Sars-CoV-2.

Sero-surveillance mostly helps in identifying asymptomatic patients. A total of 10,000 blood samples of patients above 12 years of age will be randomly collected from areas in the three civic wards.

“Through this, we will be able to understand the geographical spread of the infection among the population. Our health workers and NGOs will carry house-to-house surveys to collect blood,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health officer, BMC. “With a better understanding on the spread of the virus, we will be able to formulate further policies.”

Meanwhile, BMC also decided to increase daily rapid antigen tests by 2,000 from the current 4,000-5,000 tests, which has shown a case positivity rate of 22%. For the purpose, BMC is in the process of procuring around 1 lakh rapid testing kits from South Korean firm SD Biosensors – the only company approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Rapid antigen tests detect the presence of molecular pathogens of Sars-Cov-2. The test results are out within 30 minutes, as against eight hours through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test that is being used currently. Thus, the procedure will help in early detection of symptomatic patients. According to protocol, every positive report from the rapid antigen testing will be treated as ‘true positive’, while negative samples will have to be mandatorily re-tested by RT-PCR process.

“We have over 20,000 suspected patients in government quarantine facilities. With rapid testing, we will be able to identify them faster, which will help in early treatment, faster contact tracing and vacating of beds,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, who is a part of the state Covid-19 task force.

When asked if testing samples twice will increase the burden on RT-PCR labs, Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, said, “Since we will mostly test high-risk contacts after five days of getting exposed to the virus, the possibility of finding more positive cases are higher than negative samples and therefore the burden on labs will be less.”

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In