Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

1 dead, 2 critical after inhaling toxic fumes in Andheri

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 06:26 am IST

A 20-year-old man died and two others were hospitalized after inhaling toxic fumes from chemicals in Mumbai's Bhangarwadi. Investigations ongoing.

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old man died and two others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes during an accident involving chemicals inside a shanty-like structure in Bhangarwadi, MIDC, Andheri east, on Saturday afternoon.

iMumbai, India - November 22, 2025: A chemical leakage of Sodium Sulphide was reported at Bhangarwadi, MIDC, Andheri, Three persons fell unconscious and were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital. One of them has been declared dead, while two others remain admitted in the ICU. in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 22 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
iMumbai, India - November 22, 2025: A chemical leakage of Sodium Sulphide was reported at Bhangarwadi, MIDC, Andheri, Three persons fell unconscious and were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital. One of them has been declared dead, while two others remain admitted in the ICU. in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 22 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Saida Husain, 20, while Saba Saida Husain, 17, and Naushad Ansari, 28, are in critical condition in the ICU at Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri.

Police said the incident took place at 4.55pm in Bhangarwadi, an area that houses scrap units. The shanty where the accident took place belonged to Saba Husain, and is in front of Nancy Madarsa in Subhash Nagar.

“When Ahmed Saida Husain mixed sodium sulphide in water to prepare a solution to clean old items collected by him, an excessive quantity of chemicals caused fumes to be generated and he fell unconscious. When the other two attempted to rescue him, they too inhaled the fumes and collapsed,” said a senior MIDC police officer, adding that further investigations are underway.

Since the accident involved toxic chemicals, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was kept on alert. Panic spread in the narrow industrial lane as bystanders attempted to help the three young men. According to a hospital source, many others in the vicinity too felt breathless.

A spokesperson at Holy Spirit Hospital said, “Both patients brought in with severe inhalation injuries remain critical in the ICU and are being closely monitored. The third individual was declared dead on arrival.”

A fire brigade official at the site said it was too early to say anything about the cause of the accident. “We have not been told how the chemical spread, and the injured too are in hospital.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 1 dead, 2 critical after inhaling toxic fumes in Andheri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 20-year-old man, Ahmed Saida Husain, died, and two others are in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes from a chemical accident in Andheri East's Bhangarwadi area. The incident occurred when Husain mixed sodium sulphide with water, generating harmful fumes. The National Disaster Response Force is on alert as investigations continue into the accident.