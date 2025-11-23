1 dead, 2 critical after inhaling toxic fumes in Andheri

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old man died and two others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes during an accident involving chemicals inside a shanty-like structure in Bhangarwadi, MIDC, Andheri east, on Saturday afternoon. iMumbai, India - November 22, 2025: A chemical leakage of Sodium Sulphide was reported at Bhangarwadi, MIDC, Andheri, Three persons fell unconscious and were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital. One of them has been declared dead, while two others remain admitted in the ICU. in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 22 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Saida Husain, 20, while Saba Saida Husain, 17, and Naushad Ansari, 28, are in critical condition in the ICU at Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri.

Police said the incident took place at 4.55pm in Bhangarwadi, an area that houses scrap units. The shanty where the accident took place belonged to Saba Husain, and is in front of Nancy Madarsa in Subhash Nagar.

“When Ahmed Saida Husain mixed sodium sulphide in water to prepare a solution to clean old items collected by him, an excessive quantity of chemicals caused fumes to be generated and he fell unconscious. When the other two attempted to rescue him, they too inhaled the fumes and collapsed,” said a senior MIDC police officer, adding that further investigations are underway.

Since the accident involved toxic chemicals, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was kept on alert. Panic spread in the narrow industrial lane as bystanders attempted to help the three young men. According to a hospital source, many others in the vicinity too felt breathless.

A spokesperson at Holy Spirit Hospital said, “Both patients brought in with severe inhalation injuries remain critical in the ICU and are being closely monitored. The third individual was declared dead on arrival.”

A fire brigade official at the site said it was too early to say anything about the cause of the accident. “We have not been told how the chemical spread, and the injured too are in hospital.”