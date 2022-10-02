1 dead in Kopar Khairane crash; 34 families escape in nick of time

NAVI MUMBAI: Rescuers retrieved one body in the early hours of Sunday from the crash site Bonkode village at Kopar Khairane. A ground plus three storey structure built 20 years ago collapsed late on Saturday night. But 34 families living in the building managed to leave the building in the nick of time.

The Sai Prasad building in Kopar Khairane’s sector 12, was connected to another building and the building’ terrace too had been covered to create additional rooms. In addition to the 35 families that lived there, there were also a few shops on the ground floor. At the crash site the debris contained furniture, gas cylinders, air-conditioners, cupboards and other household appliances.

Pradeep Tidar, senior police inspector of Kopar Khairane police station, identified the deceased as a plumber, Priyabar alias Manoj Sarbeshwar Dhal aged 31 years. Dhal lived on the third floor and the police say it was likely he was on the washroom when the crash happened and he could not get out in time.

Dhal who was from Jajpur in Odisha is survived by his wife, a 4-year-old daughter and an 8- month-old son. “We tried to contact him but his phone kept ringing,” said an acquaintance. The rescuers pulled him out of the rubble at 5.30 am on Sunday

Rameshchand Jaiswal, 34 who lived on the 4th floor terrace area in the building was among the lucky ones who managed to escape. “I had come home from work at around 8.30 pm and there was some talk of the building shaking. I cooked dinner and we had just finished eating when my brother who had stepped out to throw the garbage came running in to tell us the building had started to collapse. Within 15 minutes all of us managed to vacate the building.”

Former corporator Leeladhar Naik said he had had a meeting with the building’s residents just two days prior to the crash. “The building was in a bad shape, and at the meeting two days ago the residents told me they would decide on shifting soon.”

“Since Saturday morning there were some indications of the situation worsening and hence some people had left during the day,” he added. “It is a miracle that there were no additional casualties.”

Vijay Borade, 50, a one of the residents of a neighbouring recounted: “Some residents, including women, were stuck in the building when it started to give way. I along with some others helped them out using ropes.”

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik who rushed to the spot along with his two sons, former MP Sanjeev Naik and former MLA Sandeep Naik said, “It was an old building and old material was used which at the time were not of good quality as we have seen in cases of even CIDCO-constructed buildings. We will help the residents in every which way we can and provide them immediate relief. We will also ask the authorities to demolish the adjacent buildings which too are in a dilapidated condition.”

Fire officer Purshottam Jadhav said the electricity supply in the area has been cut to prevent further mishap and the residents of adjacent buildings too have been asked to vacate their homes for their own safety.

Kopar Khairane ward officer Prashant Gawde said the residents have been temporarily shifted to a local civic school. Asked about the building’s legal status, Gawde said, “It was located in the gaothan area where the PAPs who did not get their 12.5% land, have constructed need- based structures. We had not received any complaints about its condition.” A call will soon be taken on the demolition of adjacent buildings, said Gawde.