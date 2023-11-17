1 killed, 5 injured as two groups clash in Bhandup

A 22-year-old man was killed and five others sustained injuries after a fight broke out between two groups in Bhandup at 1am on Thursday. Police said, six people each from both the groups were sitting and during a discussion they started arguing, which turned into an arguments escalating into a fight. One of them removed a knife and stabbed a person from the opposite group. The injured, Suraj Ramesh Bhalerao, 22 died in the hospital, while his other five friends Kalpesh Chavan, Chetan Natekar, Ashish Bane, Ritik Shelar and Sangram Jadhav. sustained injuries. Police said they are out of danger and some of them have been discharged from hospital. HT Image

The Bhandup police have booked Anikesh Ambre, Swapnil Ambre, Vinay Raut, Ganesh Kolpate, Mayur Kotian alias Doodh, Nitesh Diganmbar Parab alias Chicho in the case of murder and rioting. All the victims and accused are residents of Kokan Nagar, Bhadup.

According to the police, the complainant, Kalpesh Chavan alleged that him along with his friends were sitting opposite Janta Flour mill near their residence in Kokan Nagar, while the accused group were also sitting separately a few metres away. Both the groups were having a party and were speaking loudly. The suspects group thought that they were teasing so Ambre started abusing Jadhav and beat him with an iron knuckle on his face and hit his head with a beer bottle, said a police officer.

When Jahdav’s group tried to intervene, Ambre’s friends joined him and they started beating Jahdav’s friends with bamboo stick. In fit of rage Ambre who was carrying knife stabbed Bhalerao on his back, thigh and on neck.

