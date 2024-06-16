1 killed, 6 hurt after cement truck crashed into Mumbra building

Thane: A 14 year old boy was killed while six residents of a Mumbra building suffered injuries after a lorry loaded with a cement concrete mixer crashed into their society compound Saturday night. The police said the incident occurred around 9pm when the vehicle was descending the Mumbra bypass and the driver lost control and crashed into the adjoining building compound where it toppled. HT Image

The injured were taken to Mumbra and Kalwa hospitals where the minor boy was declared dead while the others were being treated for their injuries. The police and rescue officials managed to remove the toppled truck from the site. A case was likely to be registered by the Mumbra police.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Upon receiving the distress call, Mumbra police promptly responded along with the Disaster Management team, deploying three ambulances. Assistant Commissioner from Mumbra Division and fire brigade personnel, including one emergency tender and a rescue vehicle, were reached at the scene.

An officer from the Disaster Management team commented, “In this unfortunate incident, the mixer broke the compound wall and entered Prathamesh Society where several residents were present downstairs. Seven local residents sustained injuries and have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment. The affected vehicle is currently being lifted with hydraulic assistance provided by police personnel.”

The deceased identified as Nasir Shaikh, 14 years old and injured are Vishal Sonavane, 25; Ashik Inamdar, 15; Prabhakar Shalian, 48; Abdul Wafa, 50; Farid Sheikh, 54; Asha Dadhavade, 58.

The authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine further details and the exact cause of the accident.