1 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, search underway

In a tragic incident, one person was killed after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Tuesday, officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).(ANI)

According to the officials, the incident occurred in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar area.

Search and rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 64-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a plaster tray fell upon her at a construction site in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).

"Construction work of a new high-rise building at Shraddha Construction, near Gurudwara, Guru Nanak Road, near City Light Cinema, Mahim (W), was going on when a plaster tray fell upon a woman," BMC said in a statement.