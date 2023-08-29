News / Cities / Mumbai News / 1 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, search underway

1 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, search underway

ANI |
Aug 29, 2023 05:23 PM IST

According to the officials, the incident occured in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar area.

In a tragic incident, one person was killed after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).(ANI)
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).(ANI)

According to the officials, the incident occurred in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar area.

Search and rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 64-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a plaster tray fell upon her at a construction site in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).

"Construction work of a new high-rise building at Shraddha Construction, near Gurudwara, Guru Nanak Road, near City Light Cinema, Mahim (W), was going on when a plaster tray fell upon a woman," BMC said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out