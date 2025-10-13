1 officer dies, another injured, trying to save a pigeon

THANE: A fire brigade official lost his life on Sunday, and his colleague sustained serious injuries, after they suffered electric shock while attempting to rescue a pigeon trapped in overhead electric wires in Diva. Utsav patil

The incident occurred around 5pm near Sudama Residency on Khardigaon, Diva–Shil Road. Thane Fire Brigade received a call regarding a pigeon stuck in the overhead wires belonging to Torrent Power Company. Responding to the call, firefighters from the Diva Beat Fire Station rushed to the spot with a rescue vehicle.

During the rescue operation, two firefighters accidentally came into contact with a high-tension electric cable and were electrocuted. They were immediately rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa.

The deceased has been identified as Utsav Patil, 28, a resident of Dativali, Diva, confirmed Girish Zalake, Chief Fire Officer of the Thane Fire Brigade. The injured officer, Azad Patil, 29, a resident of Wada in Palghar, sustained burn injuries to his hand and chest.

Residents and social workers have alleged that the firefighters were inadequately trained to handle such high-risk situations. Standard safety procedures in such situations involving live wires, for instance, notifying the concerned company beforehand to disconnect the power supply, were not followed, claimed residents.

“Utsav Patil was very dedicated to his job. His sudden death has left the Diva residents and his colleagues in deep shock,” Rohidas Munde, a social worker from Diva, said.

Zalake had mentioned that both officers were serving on a contract basis with the Fire Brigade. When questioned about whether the officers had followed appropriate safety protocols during the rescue operation, Zalake said that an investigation is currently underway, and further details will be available once the inquiry is complete. He added that their team is currently stationed at the hospital in Kalwa.

Shashikant Kothekar, spokesperson for Torrent Power, said, “As per protocol, any activity near power cables must be reported to Torrent Power in advance to ensure safety. In this incident, we were informed only after the accident had taken place. When activities are carried out near power lines, we disconnect the power to prevent such incidents. Additionally, individuals must use proper safety gear such as rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes.”