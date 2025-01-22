THANE: A 17-year-old boy died on the spot, and two others were severely injured, after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike at Anjur Phata Road on Monday night. The Narpoli police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle driver and are investigating to find him. 1 teen killed; 2 others severely injured in hit-and-run

The deceased has been identified as Adarsh Hiralal Karn, 17. According to the police, Karn was with his friends Vivek Kumar and Guddu Kumar, both above 18 years of age. The trio were returning home from tuition classes, tripling on a bike (MH 04 CV 8049) where Karn was a pillion rider. Their bike was traveling towards Dapode around 1am when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike.

“All three sustained serious injuries in the accident. Karn was critically injured and was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Sub-District Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said police sub-inspector Santosh Shinde, who is investigating the case.

Aditya, Karn’s cousin, lodged a complaint with the Narpoli police station, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. “We are working to identify and locate the driver responsible for the accident,” said PSI Shinde.

The victim’s body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem. The deceased was the only son of his parents.