10 districts in Maharashtra report higher positivity rate than state’s average of 23.48%

Mumbai: According to recent data, ten districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Pune and Raigad, have a higher weekly positivity rate than the state’s overall average. As per the data presented to the state cabinet on Thursday, Nashik had the highest weekly positivity rate at 38.98% as of January 19 followed by Pune at 38.54%.

The state’s average was 23.48%. Other districts in the higher positivity rate include Raigad (30.61%), Akola (30.22%), Nanded (27.75%), Wardha (27.71%), Thane (27.07%), Nagpur (25.68%), Sangli (24.94%), Sindhudurg (23.56%).

While a considerable number of cases were reported from Pune, Solapur, Satara in western Maharashtra. In all 18785 new cases were reported from these districts. The districts in Marathwada, including Latur, Osmanabad, Beed and Nanded, saw an increase along with cases from Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia in Vidarbha region. The increase in cases in these regions also shows spread in rural and semi-urban centres.

As of January 12, only four districts including Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar, had a higher weekly positivity rate than the state’s overall average. The weekly positivity rate saw an increase in Pune, Nashik, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli. Compared to the previous week, Mumbai weekly positivity rate dropped 18.59% from 28.23%, indicating a decline in the third wave of infections.

Whereas on Friday, Maharashtra saw a jump in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases from Thursday, despite fewer tests in the past 24 hours. The state added 48,270 fresh Covid-19 cases, a jump of 2,073.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 205938 tests, a drop of 7596 from Thursday. Maharashtra also added 52 deaths, pushing the death toll to 142,023.

The state’s active cases rose to 2,64,388. So far, in this month, Maharashtra has added 741,206 new Covid-19 cases to its tally.

Mumbai, meanwhile, added 5,008 cases and 12 fatalities. The active cases in Mumbai were 14,178. On Friday, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 21.73% of the total cases reported.

A senior health department official informed, “There is definitely a rise in cases in other parts of Maharashtra. As we have seen in the previous wave, the infections spread to geographies gradually, but it is largely under control. There is no exponential rise in cases.”

He further said that infectivity is falling in areas that saw a high number of cases initially. “If you take Thane [district] for instance, last week’s positivity rate was nearly 30% (29.58%), which dropped to 27% in the subsequent week.”

As per the data, the hospitalisations have been low in the third wave and the number of serious cases too are lower in proportion. As of January 19, 20,522 people were hospitalised, of which 6,181 were in serious condition. Of the total active cases till January 19, 247,137 were asymptomatic cases. Of the total cases, 0.91% of patients were admitted to intensive care units, with 0,33% or 889 patients on ventilator support, 0.57% or 1543 on oxygen support, and 1.4% or 3749 patients were on oxygen support but not in the ICU.

