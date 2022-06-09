10 Flood sensors installed in twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli before monsoon

KALYAN: After facing heavy floods during the past monsoons in different parts of the twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) this year has installed flood sensors at 10 locations, which are prone to flooding, officials said on Thursday.

With the help of these flood sensors an alert will be sent to the control room of KDMC, based on which the civic body’s disaster management team can take necessary steps and shift people living in such areas.

“In the years 2019 and 2021, we witnessed major flooding in different parts of the city, thus making it mandatory to have a warning system in place. These sensors will work promptly and alert well in time. Earlier, ward-level officers used to keep a tab on such flood prone areas and inform the residents. These sensors will work prior to the flooding based on the level of water and then send an alert,” said an officer of Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL).

Last year in July, due to flooding, Kalyan residents were rescued from Suyognagar, Shastrinagar chawls in Titwala. Residents from Varap, Shahad, Kamba and Mharal villages took shelter in a school nearby. In Kamba village, 25 villagers stuck in their houses were rescued by providing life jackets and tyres. The Raita bridge connecting the Kalyan–Murbad road was shut as the bridge had submerged, while 80 families living near the mosque in Balyani, Kalyan (West) were shifted to a school nearby. The Mohili pumping station in Kalyan was shut due to waterlogging after which water supply to several parts of the city was closed.

“The sensors will keep checking the water level of the river. As the water level keeps rising an alert will be sent to the smart city control room on a regular basis. The water level information will also be displayed on the smart display board. Information will be passed on through loudspeaker announcements at 28 different locations,” said the officer.

