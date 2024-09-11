10 injured as bus crashes into Metro pillar in Thane

THANE: Ten people were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus traveling from Ambejogai to Borivali crashed into a metro pillar at Ovala on Ghodbunder Road around 6am on Tuesday. The injured include eight passengers, bus driver and conductor. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thane, India - September 10, 2024: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Board(MSRTC ) bus from Ambejogai ( beed District ) to Borivali hit a metro pole at Ovala on Ghodbunder Road after the driver lost control at around 6 am morning on Tuesday A total of 10 people including 8 passengers and bus driver and conductor have been injured in this accident The injured passengers have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

An officer from Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) stated, “A state transport bus, bearing registration number MH 20 GC 4791, was making its way from Ambajogai to Borivali. The bus, which was carrying 13 passengers, veered off course and crashed into the metro pillar.”

The impact of the crash was severe, leading to injuries to the passengers. Emergency services were promptly alerted, and police officers along with staff from the Kasarvadavali station arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

The injured passengers are identified as Uddhav Chaure (65), Urmila Chaure (62), Salim Sheikh (58), Atmaram Shejul (50), Rajashri Shejul (42), and Akanksha Shejul (35). Other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

An officer from Kasarvadavli police station said,“The driver fell asleep because of which the vehicle collided with the pillar.”

A case has been registered at Kasarvadavali police station. MSRTC provided an immediate assistance of ₹1,000 to each of the injured passengers. Additionally, the process was started to ensure that medical expenses were reimbursed after submission of medical bills, according to a senior officer of the department.

Uddhav Chaure, 65, who was traveling from Nanded to visit relatives and see the famous Ganpati idols in Mumbai, is admitted to Vedant Hospital. He recounted, “I was asleep when the accident occurred. My face hit the seat in front of me, and I was thrown forward. I have internal injuries to my hand and chest. It’s uncertain if my wish to visit the renowned Ganpati mandals would be fulfilled.”