10% water cut in city likely soon

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to impose a 10% water cut soon if it does not get additional water from the irrigation department. Supply may be slashed by 15% in later months if the situation does not ease, said additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu. HT Image

The BMC owns five lakes while the irrigation department owns two dams – the Upper Vaitarna dam and Bhatsa dam – that supply water to the city. On February 13, the water level in all seven waterbodies was around 7.1 lakh million litres or 49% of the total required quantum of 14.47 lakh million litres, compared to 55% in 2023.

“We have already written to the state irrigation department for more stock of water,” said Velarasu.

Sandeep Nalawade, superintending engineer of the irrigation department in the Konkan division, where the two dams are located, said that the water stock was limited and a call was yet to be taken, while another officer said that they would try to address Mumbai’s needs to the maximum extent possible.