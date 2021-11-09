100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra, state govt lauds district officers

The cumulative number of doses administered under the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra crossed the 100-million mark on Tuesday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. The NCP leader also congratulated all the people in the state and lauded the district officials on the milestone.

“Today Maharashtra crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million covid vaccine doses. It was possible with active involvement of all District officers. Congratulations to all,” Tope said in a tweet.

Today Maharashtra crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million covid vaccine doses.

It was possible with active involvement of all District officers. Congratulations to all.#MahaVaccination — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) November 9, 2021

Maharashtra is now the second state in the country to have administered 100 million vaccine doses against the disease, following Uttar Pradesh. According to data from the CoWIN portal’s dashboard, 135,219,387 doses have been delivered in Uttar Pradesh, the highest in the country, followed by 100,137,366 doses in Maharashtra. Earlier on October 13, nearly a month ago, the state had crossed the milestone of administering 90 million vaccine doses.

The announcement came as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, earlier on November 3, directed all district collectors to ensure that the eligible population in the state is immunised with at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of this month (November 30).

On Tuesday, 982 people tested positive for the disease in the state while 27 more people succumbed to their illness. So far, 6,619,329 confirmed Covid cases have been reported from the state and the death toll mounted to 140,430.

The capital city of Mumbai logged 274 new infections and one death on Tuesday as the city’s total caseload reached 758,947 and 16,282 people have died of Covid-19 so far.

Total recoveries in Maharashtra reached 6,461,956 after 1,293 people were discharged on the day. As many as 96,866 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative testing reached 63,399,355, the latest data showed.

Meanwhile, more than 1.09 billion (1,096,502,639) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across India, according to the CoWIN dashboard.