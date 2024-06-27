 100% placement at Jamnalal Bajaj, ₹87.12 lakh highest package | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

100% placement at Jamnalal Bajaj, 87.12 lakh highest package

ByNiraj Pandit
Jun 27, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Amidst a challenging placement scenario for IITs, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies under the University of Mumbai has achieved 100% placement

Mumbai: Amidst a challenging placement scenario for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top management institutes, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) under the University of Mumbai has achieved 100% placement for its 2022-24 batch.

100% placement at JBIMS, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.12 Lakh Highest Package
100% placement at JBIMS, 87.12 Lakh Highest Package

In the recent placement drive, a Master’s in Management Studies (MMS) student secured the highest salary package of 87.12 lakh per annum (LPA) from an international recruiter. The average salary offered was 26 LPA, with over 55 companies, including 12 international firms, participating.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The top 10% of students received an average salary of 32.89 LPA, while the top 30% averaged 29.35 LPA. Additionally, 73 Pre-placement Offers (PPOs) were made. All 140 students of the batch were successfully placed this year.

Srinivasan R Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, said, “This year, the placement scenario at JBIMS has shown significant improvement, with several students securing international placements. This positive development can be attributed to the unwavering support and trust of our recruiters and alumni, who have demonstrated phenomenal confidence in the capabilities of our students.”

Iyengar highlighted the surge in recruiter interest as a testament to JBIMS’s strong industry reputation and the exceptional performance of its students.

JBIMS plans to increase its intake capacity due to the high demand for admission. Currently, the institute admits 160 students in its MMS program. A proposal to increase this capacity has been sent to the University of Mumbai, with approval expected for the next academic year.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 100% placement at Jamnalal Bajaj, 87.12 lakh highest package
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On