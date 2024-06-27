100% placement at Jamnalal Bajaj, 87.12 lakh highest package

Mumbai: Amidst a challenging placement scenario for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top management institutes, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) under the University of Mumbai has achieved 100% placement for its 2022-24 batch. 100% placement at JBIMS, ₹ 87.12 Lakh Highest Package

In the recent placement drive, a Master’s in Management Studies (MMS) student secured the highest salary package of ₹87.12 lakh per annum (LPA) from an international recruiter. The average salary offered was ₹26 LPA, with over 55 companies, including 12 international firms, participating.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The top 10% of students received an average salary of ₹32.89 LPA, while the top 30% averaged ₹29.35 LPA. Additionally, 73 Pre-placement Offers (PPOs) were made. All 140 students of the batch were successfully placed this year.

Srinivasan R Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, said, “This year, the placement scenario at JBIMS has shown significant improvement, with several students securing international placements. This positive development can be attributed to the unwavering support and trust of our recruiters and alumni, who have demonstrated phenomenal confidence in the capabilities of our students.”

Iyengar highlighted the surge in recruiter interest as a testament to JBIMS’s strong industry reputation and the exceptional performance of its students.

JBIMS plans to increase its intake capacity due to the high demand for admission. Currently, the institute admits 160 students in its MMS program. A proposal to increase this capacity has been sent to the University of Mumbai, with approval expected for the next academic year.