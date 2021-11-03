100 women-only BEST buses from Saturday

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to introduce its 100 dedicated air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC Tejaswini buses for women from Saturday. The new fleet will resume the women-only bus services that were discontinued during Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

The bus services will be operated on 70 bus routes in the island city and suburban Mumbai.

The BEST operates nearly 3,500 buses in the city, including buses on wet lease. Nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by BEST buses every day.

The local trains services in the city were suspended for the general public on April 15 after the increase in Covid-19 cases. However, the BEST bus services were operational. However, the movement of the general public was restricted and the buses were used majorly for transportation of employees working in essential care services.

The BEST resumed its bus services for the general public on June 7.