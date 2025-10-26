100 years of faith and fellowship at Dadar’s Marathi Anglican church

MUMBAI: Breaking away from its regular Sunday routine, the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Dadar East came alive on Saturday evening as hundreds of parishioners gathered to celebrate a century of faith, history, and community.

Dressed in their festive best, women in sarees, men in formal shirts, and children tugging at their parents’ hands - families filled the modest, low-ceilinged hall and the backyard beyond. As the clock neared 6pm, the church bells began to toll, and a solemn procession of choir members, priests, and the bishop entered to the tune of Marathi hymns. The centenary mass had begun, marking 100 years since the day in 1925 when the church was dedicated to the service of God.

Founded to serve the Marathi-speaking Anglican congregation, a Protestant community under the Church of England, the Holy Redeemer Church has a history deeply intertwined with migration and Mumbai’s own growth.

“For nearly five years before it became a church, this place was a chapel run by two Sisters, Mary Mildred from the United States and another named Suwartha, about whom very little is known,” said Noel Bhalerao, one of the key organisers of the centenary celebrations. Bhalerao, who spent weeks poring through old records and archives, discovered that the Sisters had organised vocational training for women from marginalised sections, teaching cooking, sewing, and other skills.

As Bombay (now Mumbai) expanded in the 1920s, the need arose for a permanent church for the Marathi-speaking Christian population. That’s when Father Nicholson, an English missionary known for establishing churches across India, laid the foundation stone in April 1925. Six months later, on October 25, the Church of the Holy Redeemer was dedicated.

Father Nicholson presided over the parish for its first year before passing the responsibility to a series of Marathi reverends, the first being Reverend Bhaskar Ganpat Sawant, who served from 1926 to 1930. The current priest, Reverend Shekhar Bhagchandra Jadhav, took charge in 2024.

When the Church of North India (CNI) was formed in 1970, the Holy Redeemer became part of this broader Protestant collective, with priests appointed by the CNI every three years. “Unlike many churches today, the priest here still faces the altar and not the congregation during the Eucharist, a tradition that reflects our Anglican roots,” Bhalerao said.

The church also opens its doors to other congregations. “We host three additional services, one in Malayalam by the Mar Thoma community, another in Mizo, and a Marathi service by a group called the Believers,” said Reverend Jadhav’s wife, Nilima. The church is rented out to these groups.

For many families, the bond with the church spans generations. “My son is now the fourth generation in my family to be part of this congregation,” said Natasha Bhalerao, who travels every Sunday from Ambernath. “Even though I live far away, this church will always feel like home.”

While several parishioners have moved to the suburbs, their connection to the church remains strong. “Families shifting away hasn’t weakened the bond,” said Bhalerao. “In fact, our congregation has grown to nearly 250 families. We’re even considering expanding the space.”

Saturday’s nearly three-hour-long celebration featured prayers, hymns, sermons, and dance performances, all in Marathi, followed by cake cutting and a community dinner. The festivities will continue on Sunday.

“It may not be widely known, but Mumbai has a rich legacy of Marathi churches,” said Cyril Dara, a member of another CNI church in Agripada who attended the service. “Holy Redeemer’s centenary is a reminder of that enduring heritage.”